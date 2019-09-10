Aleph Hospitality said it had signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International for a new Protea hotel in Kenya's third-largest city Kisumu. Photo: AP

JOHANNESBURG – Independent hotel management company Aleph Hospitality said on Tuesday it had signed a franchise agreement with global hotelier Marriott International for a new Protea hotel in Kenya's third largest city Kisumu. Aleph will operate the new-build property on behalf of owner Bluewater Hotels under the "Protea Hotels by Marriott" brand.

“We are thrilled to work with Marriott International to bring the first internationally branded hotel to Kisumu," Aleph founder and managing director Bani Haddad said.

"As Aleph Hospitality continues to expand across Africa and the Middle East, we are delighted to once again collaborate with Marriott International, following the signing of Four Points by Sheraton Monrovia earlier this year.”

Bluewater managing director Edward Guda said the hotel owner would benefit from the reputation and distribution of a major global brand, coupled with the regional knowledge and expertise of Aleph, known for its world-class approach to independent hotel management.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, Africa’s largest freshwater lake, the new hotel will feature 125 rooms and three food and beverage outlets among other facilities.

Marriott International director of lodging development for Middle East & Africa Yasin Munshi said the signing further strengthened the group's portfolio in Kenya, a key growth market in its overall development strategy for Africa.”

The Protea hotel, which is due to open in January 2022, marks Aleph's continued expansion in Kenya following the signing of Best Western Plus Westlands, set to open in Nairobi in the fourth quarter of 2019 and two further properties under construction in Mombasa and Nairobi.

Aleph, which has earmarked a pipeline of 35 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2025, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently-branded hotels.

African News Agency (ANA)