Alexander Forbes Insurance rebrands to Momentum Insurance Company Limited

JOHANNESBURG – Momentum Short-term Insurance (MSTI) and Alexander Forbes Insurance (AFI) announced on Wednesday that AFI would be renamed Momentum Insurance Company Limited in the next step on its growth journey to integrate as a single entity.

Momentum said in a statement that the renaming was a result of the completion of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings’ acquisition of the Alexander Forbes short-term Insurance business following regulatory approval.

"The two businesses will continue to operate as two separate entities for the next 12 to 24 months until the integration is successfully completed. Clients will continue to receive the personal service that the business is renowned for, and all current client policy terms and conditions remain unchanged for the time being," reads the statement.

Chief executive of the combined Momentum’s short-term insurance businesses Brand Pretorius said the move cemented the combined short-term insurance businesses’ position among the top 10 in South Africa.

“We are excited about this next phase, which marks another step in our mission to provide clients with even more convenience, personalised service and a wider product range to choose from,” he said.