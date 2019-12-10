JOHANNESBURG – Alexander Forbes on Monday declared an interim gross cash dividend of 18 cents per share for the six months ended in September as the group’s strategic initiatives showed signs of bearing fruit.
The financial services company said headline earnings per share for the total group went up 42 percent to 24.5c, while cash generated from continuing operations remained strong at R489 million.
Chief executive Dawie de Villiers said initiatives by the group last year had pushed the company into profits.
“We continue to work with determination to implement our strategy of simplifying our business, improving our product offering to our clients and ensuring that we deliver the best advice and measurable benefits to them,” De Villiers said. “And it will also reflect favourably in the quality of our earnings and the performance of our business in the longer term.”
Alexander Forbes’ operating income from continuing operations increased 1 percent to R1.5bn.