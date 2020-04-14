Alexander Forbes to sell short-term insurance business in Namibia for R50m
JOHANNESBURG - Financial services company Alexander Forbes said on Tuesday it had entered into a binding agreement to sell its short-term insurance business in Namibia to a subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings for R50 million.
In a statement, Alexander Forbes said the proposed sale of Alexander Forbes Insurance Namibia (AFI Namibia) to Momentum Short Term Insurance Namibia (MSTI Namibia) was in line with its previously announced intention to dispose of the group’s insurance cluster.
"We are pleased with the proposed transaction which brings to a close the sale of all our short-term insurances businesses," chief executive Dawie de Villiers said.
"In selecting MSTI Namibia, we are ensuring our clients will continue to experience the superior benefits and service excellence they have at Alexander Forbes."
AFI Namibia is a personal and commercial lines insurance provider with a business model that focuses on a personalised approach to sales and service with niche offerings. It is the country's fourth largest leading insurance provider by market share in gross written premium.
Under the deal, Alexander Forbes Namibia Holdings will dispose of 100 percent of the shares in AFI Namibia and the trademarks specific to the business for a cash consideration of R50 million.
The transaction is expected to be concluded in the second half of 2020, subject to approval from the Namibian competition authorities, regulatory approvals in accordance with the Namibian Short-Term Insurance Act and the conclusion of ancillary agreements including transitional services and brand licencing.
Last July, Alexander Forbes agreed to sell its short-term insurance business in South Africa to fellow financial services company Momentum Metropolitan for a total purchase consideration of R1.94 billion.
- African News Agency (ANA)