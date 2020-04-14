Alexander Forbes to sell short-term insurance business in Namibia for R50m

JOHANNESBURG - Financial services company Alexander Forbes said on Tuesday it had entered into a binding agreement to sell its short-term insurance business in Namibia to a subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan Holdings for R50 million.

In a statement, Alexander Forbes said the proposed sale of Alexander Forbes Insurance Namibia (AFI Namibia) to Momentum Short Term Insurance Namibia (MSTI Namibia) was in line with its previously announced intention to dispose of the group’s insurance cluster.

"We are pleased with the proposed transaction which brings to a close the sale of all our short-term insurances businesses," chief executive Dawie de Villiers said.

"In selecting MSTI Namibia, we are ensuring our clients will continue to experience the superior benefits and service excellence they have at Alexander Forbes."

AFI Namibia is a personal and commercial lines insurance provider with a business model that focuses on a personalised approach to sales and service with niche offerings. It is the country's fourth largest leading insurance provider by market share in gross written premium.