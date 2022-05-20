Alexforbes releases targeted transformation policies for investment firms it deals with

ALEXFORBES Investments, South Africa’s largest pension funds administrator with some R400 billion of assets under management, yesterday released a transformation policy that it believes will help to accelerate the too-slow transformation of the asset management industry. “As the largest multi-manager in South Africa, we are uniquely positioned to make a real impact when it comes to driving transformation across the local asset management industry.

“As part of this responsibility, we aim to stimulate growth and development of black asset managers and support up-and-coming black asset managers to foster a more inclusive and competitive asset management industry,” CEO Anne Leepile said in a presentation yesterday. A survey of the asset management industry in South Africa done by the group showed that the industry was too concentrated, with the top 10 asset managers in it accounting for up to 79 percent of total assets. The survey showed that smaller, especially black-owned, asset managers have struggled to accumulate assets in the past 10 years, and that black people remain under-represented in most corporate positions. Women also struggle to make it to the higher echelons of these firms.

The survey also showed that although black economic interest had improved, black-owned asset managers manage a low quantum of assets. “Considerable work still needs to be done to transform the local asset management industry,” said Alexforbes chief investment officer Gyongyi King. Leepile said Alexforbes started its own transformation journey many years ago and it is a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor, but it believed transformation went beyond tick-boxing regulatory requirements and had developed policies to help increase the pace of change of diversity, inclusion, transformation and to make the broader investment industry more representative of the demographics of the country.

Lebo Thubisi, head of manager research at Alexforbes, said “more than enough studies” had shown increased diversity and transformation added to turnover and performance. He said their policies focused particularly on the investment management industry and would come into effect from June 1, and existing and possible future clients of the group would need to show that they were either meeting the targets in the policies, or at least present a programme detailing how they would meet the targets over three years. The policy recognised the need to significantly increase the pipeline of black, and specifically black women, investment management firms and professionals.

Alexforbes would continue to support start-up and emerging asset managers to allow them to build appropriate track records, give them access to unique investment opportunities and to cultivate the next generation of transformed portfolio management and investment professional talent. “We believe that start-up and emerging asset managers have a strong ability to produce outperformance,” said Thubisi. A start-up was defined as an emerging manager with a track record not exceeding five years and assets under management should come less than R2bn.

Asset managers with existing agreements with Alexforbes had to attain a minimum B-BBEE Level 3 contributor status, which must be achieved within a three-year phased improvement of FSC scorecard points. Thunbisi said they should achieve a minimum 40 percent representation of black investment professionals of whom 40 percent of their total investment (16 percent of total), must be black women investment professionals They should also achieve a minimum 40 percent representation by black individuals in senior management within a 3-year phased improvement of FSC scorecard points, and they needed to show improvements year-on-year in their transformation journey, he said.

A change to a lower B-BBEE contributor status would prompt a review and possible withdrawal of the asset manager research value and support provided, leading to partial or complete termination. Asset managers with existing contractual agreements would also need to allocate an increasing portion of their brokerage services to black-owned stockbroking businesses. Alexforbes would allocate 15 percent of its own brokerage to black-owned stockbrokers win the first year, increasing this to 30 percent over three years and 40 percent over five years.