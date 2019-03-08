Altron has migrated its human resource information systems and payroll to Microsoft Azure delivered from Microsoft’s new cloud regions in South Africa. Photo: File

DURBAN – Altron has migrated its human resource information systems and payroll to Microsoft Azure delivered from Microsoft’s new cloud regions in South Africa. Migrating its application data to the cloud will result in cost savings, improved efficiencies, data security and increased response time for the technology giant.

Commenting on the migration of the company’s applications data to the cloud, Mteto Nyati, Altron Group chief executive said, "By moving our data to Azure, we are putting ourselves in a position whereby we fully experience first-hand, the technology we will be offering to our customers. The migration was led by Altron Karabina. This allows us to resolve any teething problems encountered before we start offering this service to our customers".

Altron’s migration builds on its 2018 acquisition of Altron Karabina, a Microsoft Gold certified partner. "We bought Altron Karabina to provide our customers with a specialist technology service in cloud computing and data analytics. I am impressed that Altron Karabina has delivered this capability with great success internally before going out to customers".

Lillian Barnard, Managing Director of Microsoft South Africa, said, “Altron is a valued Microsoft customer and partner with the relevant Microsoft cloud competencies to enable South Africa businesses to successfully migrate to the cloud. The availability of Microsoft’s cloud services delivered from South Africa will stimulate economic development for both customers and partners alike. Our new cloud services will enable businesses, governments, and regulated industries to realize the benefits of the cloud for innovation and new projects, as well as bolstering the technology ecosystem that supports these projects.

She added, "We congratulate Altron on their leap forward into cloud driven digital transformation and the trust they have demonstrated by putting their key workloads into the local Azure cloud region.”

Altron Karabina, which has a strong relationship with Microsoft, intends to offer cloud migration services to the company’s 20 000 customers across Africa and partner with those customers as a trusted advisor on their digital transformation journey.

"We are in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; the digital world is impacting businesses and how they operate. Businesses wanting to maintain a competitive advantage should embrace cloud computing," concluded Nyati.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE