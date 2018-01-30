JOHANNESBURG – JSE-listed Altron announced that Dolores Mashishi has joined the company as Group Executive: Human Capital.

Mashishi comes to Altron after spending five years as the Group Executive: Corporate Services for Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Previously, Mashishi was the Human Resources Executive for Brait South Africa as well as the Head: Learning and Development for Investec Bank.

Mashishi holds a MSc in Education Degree from the University of Eastern Illinois, Chicago and various Management Programmes through INSEAD, Harvard Business School and Wits Business School.

In her capacity as Group Executive: Human Capital, Dolores has joined the Altron Group Executive Committee and reports directly to Altron CE Mteto Nyati.

“People and culture are at the heart of our turnaround strategy at Altron. With her extensive and diverse in-depth management experience in human capital, Dolores will drive the executive responsibility for people development, top talent recruitment and retention, ensuring that our people work in an environment that enables them to thrive and reach their potential,” Nyati said.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE