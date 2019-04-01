New appointed Group Executive Risk and Compliance, Sayeeda Khan. PHOTO: Supplied

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed technology company Altron on Monday announced the appointment of Sayeeda Khan as Group Executive Risk and Compliance. "We see corporate governance, positive control posture and compliance as a critical foundation for our growth strategy. It is for this reason that we have chosen to elevate the risk management and compliance function to an executive committee role. It was also important to get a person who has a proven track record for getting things done," said Altron Group Chief Executive Mteto Nyati.

"I am excited to be joining Altron to further embed our risk intelligent culture and strengthen the system of governance, compliance and controls as we accelerate delivery of the One Altron Strategy," said Khan.

Khan’s experience spans risk, governance and compliance across multiple industries. She joins Altron from BCX. She has more than 20 years’ experience, of which 13 are in ICT.

Khan holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Durban-Westville, is a qualified Chartered Accountant (SA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) through ISACA, Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) through the IIA and completed the Senior Management Development Programme at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

African News Agency (ANA)