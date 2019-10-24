JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications and information technology company Altron on Thursday reported a four percent increase in headline earnings per share in the half year to August 31, a period it said was not without challenges.
Group revenue from continuing operations rose eight percent to R8.5 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) gained 19 percent to R803 million.
Altron declared an interim dividend of 29 cents per share.
The company, which offers ICT services in cybersecurity, software security solutions, business process outsourcing, and skills development, among others, said it remained on track to achieve its five-year goal of doubling EBITDA by 2021.
“We accelerated the execution of our One Altron Strategy, which focuses on doing more with existing customers, while continuing to win new customers," group chief executive Mteto Nyati said.