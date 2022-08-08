Alviva Holdings reports good trading in past financial year

Alviva Holdings enjoyed excellent trading with elevated demand for its products and services across all of its operating segments in the year to June 30, 2022.
The group, one of Africa’s largest providers of information and communication technology products and services, said in a trading statement on Friday it expected headline earnings per share to increase by between 85 percent and 94 percent for the year, to between 527 cents and 554 cents a share.
Headline earnings were expected to increase by between 70 percent and 90 percent to between R590 million and R620m.
The group’s audited financial results were expected to be published on September 28, 2022.
BUSINESS REPORT