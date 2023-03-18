AmaranthCX releases new mining map in a bid to increase public access

Consultancy firm, AmaranthCX has announced that it has released an online South African mining map, in an attempt to fill the information vacuum that it said was created by the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy. In a statement, the firm said the map covers 778 mines, 376 quarries, and 279 other mineral properties indicated across all commodities with 933 mine and project tenement areas mapped out and served up, by subscription, via a web browser on any device, with no third-party software required.

"The map also has a choice of base layers -- either maps or satellite photographs -- with the farm boundaries and farm-portion boundaries overlaid and environmentally-protected areas clearly indicated. "There is also some simplified geology too, in particular the Coal Fields and the Bushveld Complex. The map will be updated from time to time as new information comes to light," the group said. The map replaces earlier single-commodity-specific maps released by AmaranthCX and appears to be a first effort in South Africa to publish an electronic all-commodity map, it said.

According to the firm, in South Africa, the administration of mining and prospecting rights is in a state of dysfunction, characterised by multi-year backlogs, incompetence, alleged corruption, official overreach, and endless litigation. This has arisen as mining and exploration companies have to deal with politically-driven decision making and administrative chaos in the department. "Despite submissions being electronic, in the sense that documents are uploaded through the department's existing Samrad system -- behind the scenes, all processes are paper-based. Access to the ESRI spatial information database of accepted, granted, and executed prospecting and mining rights are highly restricted, even within the department," it said. AmaranthCX said, unlike almost all competing mining jurisdictions, no public access was allowed to this detailed geospatial data, except through the tedious process of making a separate paper-based Promotion of Access to Information Act application per enquiry. This required the payment of a fee, in person, at the department's relevant regional office.

"It can then take months for the applicant to get the data, if at all. Litigation must often be threatened to drive the process to completion. "This data is published by neither the Department of Mineral Resources & Energy nor the Minerals Council of South Africa. Incumbent major miners are not particularly supportive of transparency either -- especially if an individual mineral property is not material to their overall financial results. This is regardless of how material it may be on other measures, to other stakeholders," the group said. The Minerals Council said it was not going to comment on the map.