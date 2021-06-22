Amazon and Apple are the most valuable brands – survey finds

LONDON - Amazon and Apple are the world's most valuable brands but Chinese brands are rising up the leaders list and are more valuable than Europe's top brands, according to a global ranking by Kantar’s BrandZ.

Amazon, founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos, remained the world's most valuable brand with an estimated value of $684bn (about R10 trillion), followed by Apple, founded in 1976, at $612bn and Google at $458bn, Kantar said.

Tencent, China's biggest social media and video games company, was the People’s Republic’s top brand, in fifth place, while Alibaba was in seventh place.

“Chinese brands are steadily and slowly progressing, and have made significant headway as more companies leverage their own technological developments and demonstrate their abilities to align with the major trends shaping China and the global market,” said Graham Staplehurst, the global strategy director at Kantar BrandZ.