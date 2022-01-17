Amazon has over 200 IT, engineering and human resources job opportunities for South Africans

The job positions that are available in the country range from IT, engineering to human resources. The company founded by Jeff Bezos, listed jobs such as a senior workforce analyst to work with Amazon Web Services (AWS), networking devices, cloud support engineer, enterprise account manager, AWS senior technical programme manager, and a cloud support engineer, among others.

These jobs are mainly available in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with the exception of a few work-from-home positions. Those who are interested in the remote working positions are required to have uncapped fibre with 10Mbps upload speeds and 5Mbps download speeds. Applicants will have to present proof of this.

In 2020, Amazon announced that the company would hire 3000 customer service professionals in the country to work remotely. “These roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe,” said the company.

Amazon South Africa Customer Service Director Andrew Raichlin said these jobs would reflect the organisation’s continued commitment to South Africa’s economic development. “I am proud to have South Africa be a growing part of our ability to deliver a great experience to Amazon customers around the world and provide employees with the opportunity to work safely from home,” said Raichlin.