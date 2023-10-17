Amazon.co.za to launch in South Africa next year

Small businesses in South Africa are set to receive a major boost following international e-commerce giant Amazon’s announcement on Tuesday that it will be launching Amazon.co.za in the country in 2024. The company said in a statement that South African-based sellers will have the ability to reach customers across the country starting next year.

“More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers — most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for consumers. Starting October 17, 2023, independent sellers in South Africa can register their businesses on sell.amazon.com/south-africa,” the company stated. “We look forward to launching Amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs — small and large — the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” said Robert Koen, general manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region for Amazon. The company said that one Johannesburg-based business, African Mamas Crafts, employs home-based crafters in rural areas.

Amazon said in its statement that the business saw an opportunity to grow its small business in the Amazon store. “African Mamas is very excited at the prospect of working with Amazon locally to leverage their tools and expertise to grow our e-commerce business. We cannot wait to embark on this journey of growth,” said Nomaswazi Tinus, founder and director of African Mamas Crafts. Another business looking forward to the launch is Reader’s Warehouse, created by two brothers who grew up with a passion for books and reading.