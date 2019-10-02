JOHANNESBURG – The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has referred the ongoing wage negotiations in the platinum sector to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation.
Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa on Tuesday said the union had exhausted the internal dispute resolution mechanisms at all companies, save for Impala Platinum, where it planned to call a mass meeting this week to engage with members.
“We have referred mutual interest disputes to the CCMA, and we are positive the CCMA will facilitate progress and resolution so we may conclude these negotiations and get back to work,” said Mathunjwa. He said after three months of negotiations at Sibanye-Stillwater, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum since the wage talks began in July, Amcu had yet to reach an agreement with the employers.
“While we are making good progress with Anglo American Platinum and Impala, who have both crossed the R1 000 mark, Sibanye-Stillwater remains a stumbling block,” said Mathunjwa. He said the first problem arose when Sibanye-Stillwater insisted to have parallel engagements for its operations at Rustenburg Platinum Mine and the operations formerly belonging to Lonmin.
“The reason for this approach is quite simple: They are trying to isolate their different operations and avoid the principle of harmonisation and cross-subsidisation. This enabled them to insult former Lonmin workers by offering a measly R300 increase at the start,” said Mathunjwa.