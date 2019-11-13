Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) leader Joseph Mathunjwa. The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said late on Tuesday the signing of a wage agreement with platinum producers scheduled for Wednesday had been postponed. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

RUSTENBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said late on Tuesday the signing of a wage agreement with platinum producers scheduled for Wednesday had been postponed. "Signing ceremony scheduled for 13 November 2019 at the Glenburn Lodge & Spa has been postponed to date yet to be confirmed. AMCU apologises for any inconvenience and will communicate the new date once its confirmed," the union posted on its Twitter account.

Earlier on Tuesday, AMCU said in a statement it had reached a three-year wage deal with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Impala Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater after negotiations with the country's biggest platinum producers started in June.

AMCU, which demanded a living wage of R17,000 per month for mineworkers, said details of the agreement would be revealed at the signing ceremony.

In September Sibanye tabled a monthly increase of R700 in the first year of the deal, R750 in the second year and R800 in the third year at its Rustenburg operation formerly owned by Anglo American Platinum.