The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called on the government to turn up the heat on Harmony Gold Mining Company where seven mineworkers have died at the company's South African operations so far this year.

Amcu slammed Harmony Gold Mining Company, saying it was leading in terms of fatalities with seven employees dying in separate accidents at its local mines so far this year. “The union has also called on mining bosses to invest more of their profits and dividends in safety systems and infrastructure. Mining houses should face greater accountability through stronger regulation and enforcement by the Department of Mineral Resources,” Amcu said.





Harmony said last week a rock drill operator had died at its Tshepong mine after being trapped in a fall of ground incident. A Harmony spokesperson said yesterday that all the company's employees were encouraged to stop working when a workplace was considered unsafe.





“Harmony’s occupational safety and health policy and related management framework are aligned with the Mine Health and Safety Act in South Africa and we also adhere to and apply the standards and aims prescribed by the International Council on Mining and Metals,” he said. The mining industry has reported 27 fatalities so far this year compared to 45 for the same period in 2018.





