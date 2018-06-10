FILE PHOTO: Pit head is seen at the Tumela Mine, an Anglo American Platinum open pit mine, in Thabazimbi

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining and industrial equipment Komatsu to jointly design, build and funding an information and communications technology training, internet café and mechanical hub in Ga-Molekana village in Mogalakwena.

Amplats said the project would provide access to internet resources for the community and also provide ICT training, providing residents and enterprises access to the digital world.

The mechanical hub would be used to train young people, and promote entrepreneurship and enterprise development by facilitating and influencing businesses and suppliers to procure services from them, it added.

The project forms part of Anglo American’s continued focused on FutureSmart MiningTM, an innovation-led approach to sustainable mining.

Amplats and Komatsu will support, train and fund the early operations of the project in the first six to twelve months to ensure sustainability, and the KSAF Transformation Trust, representing Komatsu, will continue providing a grant to support the mechanical hub for at least two more years.

- African News Agency (ANA)