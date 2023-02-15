Amplats shares slide on CEO exit announcement

Miner Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) shares fell more than 3% on Wednesday after the company announced that CEO Natascha Viljoen will step down next year to become operations chief at US-based Newmont Corporation. Viljoen, who has been at the helm of the world’s biggest platinum group metals miner since April 2020, will continue as CEO until completion of her 12-month notice period, Amplats said in a statement.

“While I have identified the next phase of my career, my commitment to delivering our clear objectives during this year is as firm as ever, beginning, of course, with keeping our people safe, every day,” Viljoen said. Amplats shares were down 3.6% at 10.21am. Board chairman Norman Mbazima said the process to nominate Viljoen’s successor was under way.