Amplats to transfer R2bn towards community share scheme

JOHANNESBURG - Mining firm Anglo American Platinum said on Tuesday it would transfer R2 billion (US$118.6 million) of value in the settlement of a share scheme set up nine years ago to provide equity ownership in the company to host communities.

In a statement, Amplats said the Alchemy scheme had delivered on its objective of creating sustainable shared value to the company's host communities as well as specific communities from where its employees originated in South Africa's Eastern Cape and North West provinces and neighbouring Southern African Development Community countries.

The R2 billion will be transferred to these communities via regional development trusts (DTs) which will focus on advancing broad-based community development including infrastructure, education and health developments, as well as improving livelihoods.

"Anglo American Platinum is playing a responsible role by catalysing development in our communities," chief executive officer Natascha Viljoen said.

"Through our established governance structures, we will work with the DTs to ensure the careful deployment of this capital so that it can further advance our efforts to deliver shared value and build thriving communities.”