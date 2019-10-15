JOHANNESBURG – The University of the Western Cape (UWC), in collaboration with WearSA, on Monday launched a retail clothing store – the first design and entrepreneurship incubator store of its kind in South Africa.
Students on campus would have access to a space that focuses on the growth and development of knowledge of the local manufacturing industry. The store would stock garments from the following well known local brands: Magents, X94, DOD, Blue Collar White Collar and WEAR.
In a statement on Monday, the University of the Western Cape said the store, with affordable pricing, would be situated at the Community and Health Sciences Faculty building in the Bellville CBD. UWC and WearSA had entered into a historic five year agreement, it said.