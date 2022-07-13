Anglo American celebrates first copper concentrate production at Quellaveco

Anglo American plc said yesterday that its first production of copper concentrate from its Quellaveco project in Peru is nearing completion ahead of receiving final regulatory clearance for commercial operations to begin. In a statement, the globally diversified mining company said this represented a major milestone.

Quellaveco is an open pit copper mine located in the Moquegua region in the south of Peru. Its construction started in 2018, with estimated total capex of $5.5 billion, which includes the $0.6bn additional cost of managing the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic since 2020. Quellaveco is expected to produce 300 000 tonnes of copper equivalent per year, on average, over the first 10 years of operation. Tom McCulley, who has led Anglo American’s development of Quellaveco, said: “First copper production at Quellaveco is a key milestone in our delivery of this world-class asset, on time and on budget. The fact that we are today producing copper less than four years after project approval, including through two years of considerable pandemic-related disruption, is testament to the strength of our commitment to our workforce, local communities, the Moquegua region and government stakeholders in Peru.”

He said this first production of copper concentrate marked the beginning of the normal period of testing the processing plant with ore and the ramping up of mining activities to demonstrate readiness for operations. Anglo American chief executive in Peru, Adolfo Heeren, said: “Quellaveco is a project for all of Peru, especially for the Moquegua region. Once in full operation, Quellaveco alone will increase Peru’s copper production by around 10 percent, and deliver sustainable benefits for decades to come, including 2 500 direct jobs, the incorporation of local suppliers into our supply chain, the increase of water sources for human consumption and irrigation, digital connectivity, the expansion of agricultural areas and tax revenues. By working together in partnership, we will deliver enduring positive outcomes for all our stakeholders.” BUSINESS REPORT