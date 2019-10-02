Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani has been inducted into the Joburg Indaba South Africa Mining Hall of Fame. Pictured, from left to right: Bernard Swanepoel, chairman Joburg Indaba, Cutifani, Paula Munsie, CEO Resources4Africa, founder and owner of Joburg Indaba. PHOTO: Michelle Kalp

JOHANNESBURG - Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani has been inducted into Joburg Indaba’s South Africa mining hall of fame in recognition of his contribution to the industry. The award was launched in 2016 to recognise and honour individuals who have significantly influenced the South African mining industry over many years.

"Many believe that Mark Cutifani’s greatest contribution to the global mining industry has been to restore the fortunes of Anglo American, but what he is even better known for, is his vigorous approach to open, honest communication," said the organisers of the Joburg Indaba, an annual gathering of captains of industry, government and investors which takes place in October to drive the way forward for the sector.

"Cutifani has given a new, twenty-first century voice to mining. Few, if any, mining executives, have done more to re-position mining in society in such a way that it is relevant, modern and sympathetic," Joburg Indaba added in a statement.

Under Cutifani, who has 42 years’ experience in all facets of mining operations, marketing and corporate development activities, Anglo American has delivered significant business improvements ranging from safety and environment, sustainability, operations and innovation, capital discipline and project delivery, exploration to financial restructuring.