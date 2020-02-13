Mpho and Oarabile Barnard knew there was a need for quality accommodation in the tiny but popular Northern Cape town of Postmasburg, but they lacked the necessary finance.
With the help of the Anglo American Zimele Enterprise and Supplier Development programme the couple are now the proud owners of their own guesthouse.
Mining giant Anglo American is passionate about the communities surrounding their operations, and, as a result, is focusing on skills development beyond the mining industry.
The reason for this is that the earth’s resources are limited, and when mines move on to explore other ore sources, the communities around the mines are usually left destitute.
To that end, the Zimele programme is helping mining communities achieve self-sufficiency.