To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Mpho and Oarabile Barnard knew there was a need for quality accommodation in the tiny but popular Northern Cape town of Postmasburg, but they lacked the necessary finance. With the help of the Anglo American Zimele Enterprise and Supplier Development programme the couple are now the proud owners of their own guesthouse. Mining giant Anglo American is passionate about the communities surrounding their operations, and, as a result, is focusing on skills development beyond the mining industry. The reason for this is that the earth’s resources are limited, and when mines move on to explore other ore sources, the communities around the mines are usually left destitute. To that end, the Zimele programme is helping mining communities achieve self-sufficiency.

By providing SMMEs with soft loans, training, and mentorship opportunities, Anglo Zimele has helped over 2,300 entrepreneurs who, in turn, employ around 50,000 people. In addition, they are not only integrating their suppliers into their value chain, but also empowering them to operate and thrive beyond the mine.

Another way that Anglo American is helping communities is through innovation.

#SAINC visited the Venetia Diamond Mine where, through an investment of $2 billion, the open pit operation is being moved underground. Through this, the life of the mine is extended by 25 years and continues to provide employment and business opportunities to the community.

It is clear that Anglo American believes in South African’s future and potential, as well as the transformative potential that comes with re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives.