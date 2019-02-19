Craig Miller. photo: supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Anglo American Platinum announced the appointment of Craig Miller as Finance Director, following Ian Botha’s resignation, as announced in September 2018. Craig Miller, age 45, is a qualified Chartered Accountant CA(SA) and has worked at Anglo American for 18 years. He has fulfilled various roles, including Group Financial Controller, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo American’s Iron Brazil business and Anglo American Coal South Africa, and as Head of the Chief Executive's office.

Miller was born in Scotland and immigrated to South Africa at a young age. He spent his school and university years in South Africa.

He will join Anglo American Platinum and its Executive Committee as Finance Director on 1 April 2019.

Miller has a bachelor of Accounting Science (Hons) from UNISA. He also attended Norkem Park High School on the east rand.

Commenting on the appointment, Chris Griffith, Chief Executive of Anglo American Platinum, said: “On behalf of the Board, and my executive team, I would like to congratulate Craig on his appointment and welcome him to the team at a time when we are taking steps to unlock the next phase of value from our business. I would like to thank Ian for the immense contribution he has made since joining us in 2015. We wish him well with his move to RHI Magnesita”.

Craig Miller said of his appointment: “This is an exciting time to be joining Anglo American Platinum. I look forward to working with Chris Griffith and the Executive Committee to move Anglo American Platinum to greater heights. As the world’s leading producer of Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), we have an opportunity to continue delivering superior returns to shareholders and creating shared value for all our stakeholders.”

The Board has approved that Simon Kruger, Anglo American Platinum’s financial controller, will serve as acting Finance Director in the interim period from 1 March 2019 to 31 March 2019.

