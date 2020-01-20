JOHANNESBURG - Mining company Anglo American said on Monday it had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash transaction in which its subsidiary Anglo American Projects (Bidco) would acquire the entire issued share capital of Sirius Minerals.
Anglo, which announced earlier this month it was in advanced discussions to buy Sirius, said the acquisition valued the entire issued and to be issued share capital at approximately £404.9 million.
"Bidco and Sirius intend to work together (to the extent legally permissible) to engage constructively with relevant stakeholders," it said.
Last September, Sirius said it was undertaking a strategic review to assess the development plan for its North Yorkshire polyhalite project, including a broader process to seek a major strategic partner.
Anglo American has identified the project as being of potential interest, given the quality of the underlying asset in terms of scale, resource life, operating cost profile and the nature and quality of its product.