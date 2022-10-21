Anglo joins hands with Thyssenkrupp Steel to collaborate on greener steel technologies

Mining firm Anglo American yesterday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with customer Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe to collaborate on developing new pathways for the decarbonisation of steelmaking. Thyssenkrupp Steel is a manufacturer of high-quality carbon flat steel for a wide range of industries, including automotive, energy generation, appliances and packaging

The collaboration will focus on joint research to accelerate the development of high-quality feedstock for lower carbon steel production, using both conventional blast furnace and direct reduction iron steelmaking. Peter Whitcutt, the CEO of Anglo American’s marketing business, said: “As the steel sector advances its efforts to transition from traditionally carbon-intensive production methods to cleaner, more sustainable processes, Anglo American’s high-quality iron ore products will continue to play an important role in enabling low carbon steel production at scale. “We are combining the premium physical and chemical qualities of our minerals with Thyssenkrupp Steel’s innovative technology to drive more sustainable operations, all the while responding to society’s growing expectations for climate-responsible production practices.”

Dr Arnd Köfler, the chief technology officer of ThyssenKrupp Steel, said: "We want to decarbonise the steel value chain inside and outside our plant boundaries. We are making our own production low-carbon through a combination of direct reduction plants with innovative melters. “In addition, we are working with many partners to make steel low-carbon from A to Z. “We are, therefore, very pleased to be working with Anglo American to explore ways in which we can use high-grade iron ore in the production process in the most emission-reducing way possible."

