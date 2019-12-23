FILE PHOTO: A worker pours gold at the AngloGold Ashanti mine at Obuasi, Ghana

JOHANNESBURG - Mining company AngloGold Ashanti and its joint venture partner IAMGOLD plan to sell their stake in the Sadiola project in Mali for $105 million, as the South African company looks to streamline its portfolio.



AngloGold and IAMGOLD Corporation, which each hold 41% in the asset with the remaining 18% held by Mali’s government, plan to sell their stake in the operation, whose principal asset is the Sadiola Mine, to Allied Gold Corp.



