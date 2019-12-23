JOHANNESBURG - Mining company AngloGold Ashanti and its joint venture partner IAMGOLD plan to sell their stake in the Sadiola project in Mali for $105 million, as the South African company looks to streamline its portfolio.
AngloGold and IAMGOLD Corporation, which each hold 41% in the asset with the remaining 18% held by Mali’s government, plan to sell their stake in the operation, whose principal asset is the Sadiola Mine, to Allied Gold Corp.
Under the deal, which is expected to complete by the end of April, both firms will receive a cash dividend of $6.15 million and the government of Mali will receive a cash dividend of $2.7 million.