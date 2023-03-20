MINER AngloGold Ashanti said on Friday, for the year ended December 31, 2022, it elected not to award salary increases to its leadership team due to restructuring. According to the group, non-executive directors also elected not to receive a fee increase for 2022 to align themselves with the executive and senior management teams.

In its integrated report released on Friday, the mining firm said it experienced significant changes during 2022, with a great deal of restructuring needed to place performance on a more favourable long-term trajectory after especially challenging conditions in the prior two years. It said: “The beginning of the year saw the conclusion of an operating model revamp under CEO Alberto Calderon and Lisa Ali, the new chief people officer who joined in April. “This restructuring was accompanied by widespread and profound changes to the organisational structure, resulting in greatly reduced unnecessary duplication, and providing the operational business units with the necessary resources to safely deliver their budgets, as well as ensuring that accountability is more clearly located and defined.“

AngloGold Ashanti said its remuneration committee reviewed and questioned the rationale for this restructuring and received frequent reports on its implementation. “We are not only satisfied that the changes were necessary for the efficient delivery of our strategy, but also that those affected were appropriately compensated and treated with dignity and respect, in line with the organisation’s values,” it said. The group said several important considerations informed the committee’s decisions in 2022 to restructure, including financial and non-financial performance in both relative and absolute terms; the ongoing competition for scarce skills; the views and expectations of its stakeholders; and key environmental, social, and governance objectives; and strains placed on the business, its employees and the broader operating environment by the highest level of inflation in more than four decades.

On the gender pay gap, the group said its analysis at the middle management level and above showed that men were paid 14.27% more than women as of December 2022 compared to December 2021 where they were paid 11.62% more. “While this shows a gender pay gap increase, the company recognises that long-tenure male employees in technical disciplines are a key contributor to the gap,” it said. AngloGold Ashanti remained clear on its priorities to recruit and promote women, applying fair and transparent remuneration practices across the business.

“Notably, the female population in middle management and above increased from 17% in 2021 to 19% in 2022,” it said. On the operating environment, the group said the year in review was defined by volatility and the uncertainty that came from Russia’s war on Ukraine, rapidly rising inflation, higher interest rates, currency swings, and sluggish growth in much of the world. “These factors contributed to making global economic and operating conditions, already precarious before the start of 2022, even more challenging.