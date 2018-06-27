JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency had issued permits for the Obuasi gold mine in another important milestone paving the way for the redevelopment of the large high-grade ore body.

The award of the environmental permits -- which relate to the Obuasi re-development project and its associated tailings and water infrastructure --follows parliamentary ratifications of the regulatory and fiscal agreements that cover the redevelopment mine.

"With the key permitting and regulatory process complete, we will continue to progress the redevelopment of the Obuasi mine as a modern, productive, operation that will benefit a range of key stakeholders for at least two decades,” AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan said.

- African News Agency (ANA)