The JSE-listed group said on Friday that it had approved a 57 percent higher payout to shareholders to a R1.65 a share dividend or 11 US cents a share in 2019 compared with 95 South African cents a share or 7 US cents a share in 2018.
Chief executive Kevin Dushnisky said: “The board is satisfied that subsequent to the dividend declaration, the company has adequate balance sheet flexibility and sufficient funding facilities available to withstand market volatility. The increase in the dividend reflects management’s commitment to improving shareholder returns, while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation.”
AngloGold said adjusted net debt fell 5 percent to $1.581bn in 2019, compared with $1.65bn in 2018. Free cash flow jumped 90 percent to $127m in 2019, compared with $67m in 2018 as the gold price received was 10 percent higher at $1 387 an ounce from $1 261 an ounce a year earlier.
Dushnisky said the windfall from the higher gold price would be used to develop its ore reserves.