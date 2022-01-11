Ann Leepile appointed as the new Chief Executive at Alexander Forbes Investments

AFI’s multi-management capability is the Alexander Forbes Group’s primary investment vehicle. The 25-year-old investments business manages more than R420 billion of clients’ savings.

ALEXANDER Forbes Investments (AFI) said yesterday that Ann Leepile has been appointed chief executive effective from February 1, 2022.

Leepile was previously global manager research and ultimately deputy chief investment officer of AFI (formerly Investment Solutions), which provided her with direct insight into the dynamics of the business and its clients.

She joins Alexander Forbes after heading Absa asset management for six years during which she grew the business to one of the largest asset managers in SA.

With 20 years’ experience in the investments industry, she is a chartered financial analyst (CFA) charter holder and has attended the executive women in leadership programme of the Stanford Graduate School of Business.