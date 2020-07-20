Another award for Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie

DURBAN - Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie has been named Alumnus of the Year 2019 by the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), the banking group said on Monday.

It described the award as the highest honour given to alumni of USB on behalf of the Alumni Association, which "formally recognises alumni who have excelled as responsible leaders in the private or public sector, or in an entrepreneurial venture".

USB director, professor Piet Naudé, said Fourie had played a key role in expanding Capitec’s role "as a socially conscious financial institution", which resonated with USB’s vision to "create value for a better world".





"His achievements are testimony of his significant impact on the global business environment,” said Naudé.





Fourie has been with the financial institution since it was established in 2001 and has been in the CEO position for the past six years.





Capitec said that under his leadership, the company received JSE Top 100 Company Awards in 2018 and 2019 and received a top spot for South Africa’s Best Digital Bank in 2019 in the annual InSites-Consulting report on customer satisfaction with digital banking services in South Africa.





He was also named the 2019 Business Leader of the Year by Sunday Times.





Fourie said that receiving the latest award was "a great honour".





"No man is an island and an award like this comes with the dedication and support of my wider team who diligently work alongside me to create the Capitec of tomorrow,” he said.





Fourie completed his MBA degree at the business school, and said that the qualification, " helps me to view the business holistically as well as understand the intricacies of the different parts that together make a successful business”.





The award will be presented at a gala event later this year.



