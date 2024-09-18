Another food recall in SA as Shoprite Group recalls hummus product

Consumers in South Africa are once again having to check labels of food items from their grocery cupboards after the Shoprite Group announced a recall of its hummus product. On Monday, the retail giant announced that Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores initiated a voluntary recall of its 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus with a sell-by date between 10 September and 8 October 2024.

The supermarket giant said that during routine quality testing, microbiological contamination was found in three batches of Deli branded label hummus. “As a precautionary measure the affected batches, together with associated products, are being recalled. All production at the supplier, which has an FSSC 22 000 certificate for their food safety management system has been halted,” the group said. Consumers in South Africa are no strangers when it comes to product recalls, having suffered from a devastating listeriosis outbreak in 2018.

Justin Naylor, MD of specialist insurer iTOO Special Risks, said that food product recalls can happen without warning and that producers and retailers should be prepared. “A product recall can have a disastrous impact on the company’s reputation and public’s confidence in the affected product. If not managed and carried out properly, the entire process could be far more costly and damaging than it should be,” Naylor said. “If past product recalls have taught producers and retailers anything, it should be that those in the food and beverage space should take out food recall insurance policies in cases disaster strikes,” Naylor further added.

Earlier this year other retailers, Pick n Pay and Woolworths recalled peanut butter products. Pick n Pay had recalled certain peanut butter brands over high levels of aflatoxin, while Woolworths recalled their Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream. “We understand that customers will be concerned and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused by this voluntary recall. Customers who may have purchased these products should not consume it and instead return it to their nearest Checkers supermarket or OK Foods for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required and opened products may also be returned,” Shoprite said in a statement.

The retailer said its food scientists and technologists are working closely with its supplier and the National Consumer Commission on this voluntary recall. “Customers who require any assistance with finding the production code or returning a product, are encouraged to call 0800 01 07 09. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, ensuring that only top-quality products reach our customers,” Checkers further said. The retailer said that the following products are being removed from supermarket shelves nationwide: