Anti-dumping duties may be imposed on SA lemon juice producers after petition from US company

US-based concentrated lemon juice producer Ventura Coastal filed a petition with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and the US International Trade Commission (ITC) on December 30, 2021, claiming that lemon juice from South Africa and Brazil is being sold in the country at a less than fair value. Ventura Coastal claims lemon juice from both these countries may threaten their industry. The company wants antidumping duties (AD) imposed on imports of lemon juice from South Africa and Brazil.

According to US law, if a domestic industry petitions the government to initiate an AD investigation to determine whether an imported product is being dumped, AD duties may be imposed if the DOC finds evidence of the claim. If the petition succeeds in February, lemon juice producers in the country will receive antidumping tariffs and this will have a devastating impact on the thriving industry. The petition mentions South African producers Cape Fruit Processors and Venco Fruit Processors as the subjects of the probe by the US company.