INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. announced the AirPods Pro, a higher-end version of its popular wireless headphones that add noise-cancellation, water-resistance and a new design.
The model priced at $249 will sell alongside the current $159 version that launched in March, and marks the first time that Apple is segmenting its AirPods line in a significant way.
The new model includes interchangeable flexible tips to improve their fit. That addresses a criticism of the original design, which first debuted in 2016, and also helps enable the noise cancellation feature for improved audio quality.