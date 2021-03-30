Apple Pay is now available in SA

DURBAN - Apple Pay, a digital, contactless payment method, is now available in South Africa. Absa, Discovery Bank and Nedbank customers tweeted being able to load their cards on the Apple Wallet. In their tweets, people were celebrating the availability of Apple Pay in South Africa while calling on FNB and Standard Bank to get on board with Apple Pay. Others shared screenshots of their Apple Pay accounts being set up. Cowyk Fox, managing executive: everyday banking, Absa Retail and Business Bank, said: “Customers can now link their Absa cards through the Absa Mobile Banking App and still receive all the rewards and benefits offered by Absa’s cards”.

“We are thrilled to announce Apple Pay is here for all Discovery Bank clients, providing an easy, secure and contactless way to pay,” said Hylton Kallner, chief executive of Discovery Bank.

To use Apple Pay, customers simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment.

Apple Pay can be authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay can be used as a form of payment in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores as well as food and grocery deliveries and online shopping. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps.

Credit or debit card card numbers are not stored on the Apple device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the “Secure Element” which is designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

How to set up Apple Pay:

1. Open the Wallet app

2. Tap +

3. Follow the steps to add Absa’s credit or debit cards.

4. Customers can then start using Apple Pay on that device right away

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE