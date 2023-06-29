Applications open for AWS’s first Global Fintech Accelerator

Applications are open for the first Global Fintech Accelerator of Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving fintech founders the support and mentorship they need to bring smarter financial services solutions to the market.
Online applications (go to: https://www.vestbee.com/aws-global-fintech-accelerator) for the AWS Global Fintech Accelerator are open June 27 – August 14
AWS has a global infrastructure that spans 99 availability zones and 31 geographic regions.
The AWS Global Fintech Accelerator will select 150 fintech start-ups from around the world. Selected start-ups will join a six-week remote programme between September 18 and October 23, where they will receive 1:1 business and technical mentorship covering funding, scaling, and go-to-market strategies, as well as AWS technical fundamentals, cloud and AI/ML adoption, and much more.
Cohort members will also have access to fintech investors’ mentorship, including Bain Capital Ventures. The accelerator is also supported by Vestbee, one of the largest European platforms for start-ups, VC funds, accelerators and corporates.
