CAPE TOWN - Investment and property holding company ARB Holdings, which owns ARB Electrical Wholesalers and 50 percent of lights company Eurolux, lifted revenue only 4.5 percent to R1.42 billion in the six months to December 31 due to the continued lack of infrastructure projects.
The group foresees little or no improvement in the trading environment, given the low economic growth forecast for South Africa.
The lighting division’s turnover increased by 36.1 percent to R396 million due mainly to the inclusion of newly acquired Radiant.