ARC raises R750m through a rights offer

DURBAN - JSE-listed investment holding company African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC Investments) yesterday raised R750million through a rights offer, with the proceeds expected to be used for new investment opportunities and to strengthen the existing investee companies in the portfolio. The group’s investments include Rain, a mobile network operator, and TymeBank, the digital bank. The group said about 226.82million shares at a price of R2.75 a share, which represented 83.17percent of the available rights offer shares, were subscribed out of the 272.73million that were made available. The rights offer closed last Friday. ARC co-chief executive Johan van der Merwe said the company was pleased with the outcome of the process. “Our goal was to shore up our cash position, and I believe we have succeeded in this regard. We want to be ready for the relevant investment opportunity that may come our way,” Van der Merwe said.

He said that ARC was fully aware of the fact that, in the current trading environment, mainly characterised by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a contracting economy, significant uncertainty existed that might bring about key opportunities.

“With this in mind, we want to position ourselves and respond timeously to any opportunity that is aligned with our investment mandate,” he said.

The rights offer price represented a 5.4percent discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the ordinary shares as at September 3, the last practicable date.

Last month, the group said the purpose of the rights offer was to raise additional capital for ARC Investments to invest in the ARC Fund for use in the fund’s existing portfolio of companies, as well as for future acquisition opportunities, and to settle the outstanding fund management fee.

Van der Merwe said the group was moving to the next phase, which was to assess where the newly available capital will best be put to use and support their focus on delivering market-related returns to shareholders.

The group said a total of 16.83percent rights offer shares, 45.91million shares, were not subscribed for, as a minority number of shareholders elected not to, or were not able to, take up their rights offer shares.

“These shares will be taken up and paid for by African Rainbow Capital, the non-listed company, which was underwriting the rights offer in full,” the group said.

ARC Investments uses the ARC Fund as its investment vehicle, and the fund’s intrinsic value increased by 19percent to R11.14billion in the year to the end of June.

ARC Investments shares closed 3.05percent higher at R2.70 on the JSE yesterday.

BUSINESS REPORT