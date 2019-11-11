ArcelorMittal South Africa to close Saldanha operation









The Ilva steel plant is seen. ArcelorMittal’s South Africa unit said it would close its steel operations at Saldanha Works in the south of the country. JOHANNESBURG - ArcelorMittal’s South Africa unit said on Monday it would close its steel operations at Saldanha Works in the south of the country because it could no longer compete in export markets.

The company, majority owned by ArcelorMittal, announced in September that it could close some operations as part of a review aimed at strengthening long-term sustainability amid cheap imports, rising costs and a flagging local economy.

In a statement, the company said it would undertake an orderly and commercial wind-down of the Saldanha operation, which its website says employs 568 staff and produces 1.2 million tonnes of steel per annum.





“Saldanha... has lost its structural competitive cost advantage to effectively compete in the export market, mainly due to raw material and regulated prices,” the statement said, adding the site is suffering severe financial losses forecast to continue for the foreseeable future.





The process to wind the operation down will begin immediately and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2020, it added.



