JOHANNESBURG - ArcelorMittal’s South Africa unit said on Monday it would close its steel operations at Saldanha Works in the south of the country because it could no longer compete in export markets.
The company, majority owned by ArcelorMittal, announced in September that it could close some operations as part of a review aimed at strengthening long-term sustainability amid cheap imports, rising costs and a flagging local economy.
In a statement, the company said it would undertake an orderly and commercial wind-down of the Saldanha operation, which its website says employs 568 staff and produces 1.2 million tonnes of steel per annum.