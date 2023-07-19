ArcelorMittal’s share price plunges after warning of looming financial losses

STEEL-MAKER ArcelorMittal’s share price plummeted more than 35% on the JSE yesterday, after it forecast a massive 114% to 177% decline to a headline loss per share for the six months to June 30. The group said in a trading statement yesterday that its trading and markets during the six months had suffered from load shedding, high inflation and interest rates, and negative growth in key steel consuming sectors such as manufacturing, automotives, mining and construction, which affected already fragile consumer confidence.

The share closed 42.69% lower at R2 on the JSE yesterday. The poor trading statement followed the surprise “with immediate effect” resignation of the group’s chief financial officer, Siphamandla Mthethwa, for “personal reasons” just the previous day. Gavin Griffiths, the Chief Strategy Officer was appointed to act as CFO until a new CFO is appointed. Earnings per share for the six months were expected to decline to a loss within a range of R0.30 and R0.38 per share, compared with a R2.76 profit per share for the comparative period a year before.

This represented a decrease of between 111% and 114%. Headline earnings per share were expected to decline to a loss of between R0.38 and R0.46 from a R2.71 headline profit per share a year before. In February 2023, the group had indicated that, barring load shedding and rail service unreliability, the sixmonth outlook for the trading environment appeared to be improving compared to the difficult close to the 2022 financial year. “Unsustainable price-cost pressures and positive movements in early 2023’s international steel prices, offered reasons for some optimism,” the group said yesterday.

Also, the international trading environment in the first half of 2023 benefited from the end to de-stocking and less painful energy prices. However, the local environment did not benefit from these tail-winds. The company has since adopted “a flexible approach to operating plants in reaction to the available order book, adjusting fixed cost levels accordingly, and following an assertive cash management process.”

These actions were implemented mostly by design, but in some instances due to unplanned internal and external interruptions. The softness of the market amid the severe load shedding was underestimated, which in turn affected the response time with which production could be adjusted in a well-considered manner, the group said. Building and maintaining any semblance of operating rhythm, a necessity in running a continuous, integrated steel making process in a cost-aware manner, proved “especially problematic,” the group said.