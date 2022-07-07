Ardagh Glass invests R1.5bn to double its Nigel plant capacity

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), formerly Consol Glass, yesterday announced the commissioning of a R1.5 billion extension of its Nigel production facility in Gauteng. AGP completed its acquisition of Consol in April. The acquisition, for $1 billion (R16bn) included net debt assumed in Consol, with a further R3bn investment programme in two new furnaces.

Story continues below Advertisement

The firm said the investment more than doubled the facility’s capacity to provide sustainable glass packaging to support its customers’ current and projected demand growth and incorporates a new furnace and production lines. The expansion has created more than 150 direct jobs and significant ancillary supply-chain expenditure. Paul Curnow, AGP – Africa’s chief executive, said: “The outlook for premium, sustainable glass packaging remains positive and AGP – Africa expects to continue to invest in support of future market growth.”

Story continues below Advertisement