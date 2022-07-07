Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Ardagh Glass invests R1.5bn to double its Nigel plant capacity

Ardagh Glass Packaging, Nigel. Photo: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP), formerly Consol Glass, yesterday announced the commissioning of a R1.5 billion extension of its Nigel production facility in Gauteng.

AGP completed its acquisition of Consol in April. The acquisition, for $1 billion (R16bn) included net debt assumed in Consol, with a further R3bn investment programme in two new furnaces.

The firm said the investment more than doubled the facility’s capacity to provide sustainable glass packaging to support its customers’ current and projected demand growth and incorporates a new furnace and production lines.

The expansion has created more than 150 direct jobs and significant ancillary supply-chain expenditure.

Paul Curnow, AGP – Africa’s chief executive, said: “The outlook for premium, sustainable glass packaging remains positive and AGP – Africa expects to continue to invest in support of future market growth.”

Paul Coulson, the Ardagh Group chairperson and chief executive, said: “Demand for sustainable packaging in Africa is growing strongly, supported by multiple factors, including rising income levels, growing sustainability awareness, favourable demographics and a shift to one-way packaging. We are committed to investing in our people and our asset base to enable us to serve this strong demand growth over the near term.”

BUSINESS REPORT

Philippa Larkin