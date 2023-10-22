Arena Holdings suspends staff over allegations of financial mismanagement

One of South Africa’s media companies has suspended employees over allegations of financial mismanagement. According to a report on News24, Arena Holdings has suspended some employees after allegations of "serious financial mismanagement" were made.

It is believed that Arena Holdings is taking advice on whether the company would be pursuing criminal charges. Arena Holdings said on Friday, the precautionary suspension of a number of employees after an internal audit flagged the alleged financial mismanagement. Some of the newspapers under the media house’s banner includes, Sunday Times, Business Day, Financial Mail, and the Sowetan.