Argent Industrial is expecting strong earnings growth

ARGENT Industrial said headline earnings a share for the year to March 31 were expected to be between 298 and 341 cents, representing an increase of between 36.7 percent and 56.7 percent compared with the the previous corresponding period.

Earnings per share were expected to be between 292 and 335 cents, an increase of between 34.3 percent and 54.3 percent compared with the previous corresponding period, the company said in a JSE regulatory notice yesterday.