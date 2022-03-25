Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Argent Industrial is expecting strong earnings growth

ARGENT Industrial's audited results for the year ended March 31, 202 are anticipated to be published on or about June 30, 2022.

ARGENT Industrial's audited results for the year ended March 31, 202 are anticipated to be published on or about June 30, 2022.

Published Mar 25, 2022

Share

ARGENT Industrial said headline earnings a share for the year to March 31 were expected to be between 298 and 341 cents, representing an increase of between 36.7 percent and 56.7 percent compared with the the previous corresponding period.

Earnings per share were expected to be between 292 and 335 cents, an increase of between 34.3 percent and 54.3 percent compared with the previous corresponding period, the company said in a JSE regulatory notice yesterday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The audited results for the year ended March 31, 2022 were anticipated to be published on or about June 30, 2022.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello