



Hours of negotiations by Volkswagen’s and Audi’s supervisory boards on Monday failed to reach an agreement on how to respond to news that German authorities had detained Rupert Stadler as part of their investigation into the group’s emissions test cheating scandal.





The arrest of the 55-year-old threw VW back into turmoil, as it raised fresh questions about whether the company had done enough to reform itself almost three years after it admitted to rigging US emissions tests.





- REUTERS

INTERNATIONAL - Volkswagen bosses were locked in a second day of hastily convened meetings to address a leadership crisis sparked by the arrest of the head of the car manufacturer’s Audi brand, sources familiar with the matter said yesterday.