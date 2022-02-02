As Trustco losses widen it files court review of JSE request to restate 2019 results

TRUSTCO Group Holdings increased headline losses by 201 percent to Namibian dollar (NAD) 766 million in the 11 months to August 31, 2021, the group said in a regulatory notice to the JSE yesterday.

Basic losses increased 228 percent to a NAD872m loss compared to the basic loss of NAD266m in the previous results. Revenue fell by 49 percent to NAD313m. The taxed loss increased by 188 percent to a loss of NAD988m.