JOHANNESBURG - Asanda Sizani has been announced as the new Editor-in-Chief of GLAMOUR South Africa by Condé Nast Independent Magazines, a subsidiary of Independent Media.





Sizani will begin the new job from 1 June 2018.





Sizani will succeed previous editor Pnina Fenster, who left GLAMOUR in March to pursue new ventures after editing the title since its launch in 2004.





In addition to representing the brand’s editorial vision, Sizani is also charged with developing a fresh vision for GLAMOUR and spearheading new ways to connect with the brand’s diverse audience.





As one of South Africa’s leading media luminaries, Asanda’s influence on the industry is as wide as it is varied. She moves to GLAMOUR from ELLE South Africa, where she held the role of Fashion and Beauty Director, having previously held fashion editor roles at Destiny, Destiny Man and Drum magazines. Sizani also holds an extensive freelance portfolio, which includes collaborations with a number of top South African and international brands, magazines, media platforms and personalities. A graduate of Cape Peninsula University of Technology and a Red & Yellow School of Advertising alumna, Asanda is an award-winning fashion director and urban culture expert.





“I am honoured and humbled to be taking up the mantle of Editor-in-Chief of GLAMOUR at such a pivotal time for all women’s voices” said Sizani.





Mbuso Khoza, the Acting CEO of Condé Nast Independent Magazines (CNIM), said, "I am confident that Asanda's A-lister status, coupled with her immense knowledge of the fashion and beauty industry, will be instrumental in taking the GLAMOUR brand to new heights. Not only is she a force to be reckoned with, but she is also the ideal role model for discerning millennials and African women alike.”





Commenting on the moves at GLAMOUR, Executive Chairman of CNIM, Dr Iqbal Survé said: “I have every confidence that Asanda will build on the success of the GLAMOUR brand and continue to reflect the energy, style and ambitions of South Africa’s young women. I wish Asanda and the GLAMOUR team everything of the very best.”





Launched in 2004, GLAMOUR is South Africa’s leading fashion and beauty brand focused on empowering, positive messages for women, and remains the best-selling title in its sector.



