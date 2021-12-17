Ascendis Health appoints Andrew Marshall as the new acting chief executive

Ascendis Health says it is on the hunt for a new chief executive as it appointed Andrew Marshall, the group’s independent non-executive chairperson, as an acting chief executive to head the firm from January 1. This follows the resignation of chief executive Mark Sardi, with effect from December 31, which was announced on October 22.

“The board advises that Andrew is a highly experienced CEO, having served in this capacity at JSE-listed companies Oceana Group Limited and Nampak Limited for ten years and five years, respectively. He previously served as acting CEO of Ascendis Health from May to October 2019,” the group said. The board had also appointed Bharti Harie, the lead independent non-executive director, as acting chairperson from January 1, saying that Sardi would help advise the firm for the six months to June 2022and facilitate a smooth leadership transition. Ascendis also advised that it had postponed its annual general meeting, which was supposed to be held on December 20, citing the proposed date falling during the holiday season as well as shareholder allegations.

“The board of directors is concerned that a significant number of shareholders will already be on holiday and unable to participate in the AGM. In addition, the company has received certain allegations regarding shareholder representation, which must be verified in order to comply with requisite disclosures and in this regard, the company will be working closely with its transfer secretaries, Computershare, and the Takeover Regulation Panel, where applicable,” it said, adding that a delay it would help in progressing the pharma disposal process. The Companies Tribunal has granted the company an extension for the AGM to be held by no later than March 1. [email protected]