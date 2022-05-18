Ascendis Health manages to secure new finance

ASCENDIS Health has secured another loan after its previous funders called in their R550 million loan because Ascendis had appointed new directors outside the loan covenants. Ascendis’ share price surged 7.1 percent to 75 cents yesterday. Its board said a new loan agreement was reached with Austell Pharmaceuticals, the largest 100 percent black-owned pharmaceutical company in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

In terms of this agreement, Austell’s facility would be used to repay the amount owing to the lenders, and it would also provide up to R10m to fund Ascendis’s working capital. The previous R550m of debt facilities granted by Apex Management Services and Pharma-Q Holdings became due because changes were made to the Ascendis board that had not received the prior written approval of the lenders’ agent. Ascendis’ board was changed on May 11, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement

Austell would provide a R590m, six-month facility to Ascendis Financial Services. Ascendis’ board said the new loan removed the threat of enforcement action by the lenders, was creating a more stable environment in the short term for Ascendis and would reduce the cost of borrowing significantly. Austell had also submitted a detailed offer for Ascendis’ Pharma business unit. BUSINESS REPORT